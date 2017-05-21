Overall victory in the Tour of Norway despite crash

Edvald Boasson Hagen secured overall victory in the Tour of Norway despite overturning

Edvald Boasson Hagen fell of his bike just before the finishing line, but got up in the main field and sprinted for both stage and aggregate wins in the Tour of Norway bike event.

– It was a little more dramatic than it needed to be. But I got luckily fast up again and got the help of the team, said Boasson Hagen after the finish.

Moved up the ranking

Boasson Hagen was in second place before the stage, three seconds behind Dutch rider Pieter Weening.

The stage victory on Sunday gave Boasson Hagen ten bonus seconds and made sure he can name himself as the overall winner.

Simon Gerrans, who finished second in the last stage, also secured second place in the General Classification.

