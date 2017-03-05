The video Johaug recorded, provokes Finnish commentator: – Can not understand it

– One can not understand the Norwegian logic.

A doped athlete gets to send greetings on TV but Myllylä is not to be mentioned. Norway contradictionary stance on doping issues makes you confused, Pekka Holopainen writes in the Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

Iivo Niskanen created reactions with his opinion on Mika Myllylä after the gold in the 15 km classic ski event of the World Championships. Commentator Pekka Holopainen in Ilta-Sanomat does not understand the logic behind the criticism.

– The Norwegian media shat their pants when Niskanen said that Myllylä was a childhood idol of his. Their message was “how dares he?” Holopainen writes.

She has not lost the right to express herself

During the NRK program “World Champs night” the channel broadcasted a greeting from the doping suspended Therese Johaug to the Norwegian relay winners. This provokes Holopainen.

– The NRK studio sent a video greeting featuring Johaug on live TV to millions of viewers. She is banned for 13 months for the use of anabolic steroids. But the day before it was frowned on the fact that Niskanen remembrance of an athlete who had completed his sentence eight years before he died, Holopainen writes.

