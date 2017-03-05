Car with 14 years old driver behind the wheel had an accident on railway line

Fortunately, there was no traffic on the line when two cars had an accident on a railway crossing in Østfold. One driver turned out to be 14 years.

The message traffic accident in Station Town Skjeberg came just after 12 o’clock Saturday, police said in Oslo.

No one was injured and there was requisitioned tow truck but still it was not all in order.

– The master of the one car turned out to be 14! Father was a passenger. Father been reviewed and his driving license confiscated, writes police operations manager.

Traffic controller was notified of the incident, but because of work on the track during Saturday there was no traffic on the route.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today