9 things you can do this weekend

9 things to do in Stavanger this weekend

The climax of the week is approaching with 7-mile steps! If you happen to be in our neck of the woods in the next few days, you have an eventful weekend in store.

Tall ships in Sandnes

What: Tour of a sailing ship

Where: The Harbour Park (Havneparken) in Sandnes

When: Wednesday at 4 pm

Are you going away? Don’t want to talk to bump into any Siddis? (Stavanger people are called Siddis).

Take a reef in your sails, Sandnes will also have a taste of the Tall Ships Races.

The sailship «Santa Maria Manuela» takes a trip to Havneparken in Sandnes the day before it will dock in Vågen.

It will be possible to have a closer look at the Portuguese ship from 1937. Perhaps you will even get a tour of the ship!

Jam it up!

What: Jam session

Where: Alf & Werner Pub

When: Wednesday at 10 pm

Jam session? Bandstand? Concert? Covers? Testing of original material? Experimenting? Improvisation?

For the organiser, it does not matter exactly what you want to call it. Try it out!

Tall Ships Races

What: Ship festival

Where: Vågen (Inner harbour) in Stavanger

When: Thursday until Sunday

For the fourth time, Stavanger is a host port for the Tall Ships Races, the last time the majestic sailships visited was in 2011.

69 tall ships berth at Vågen in Stavanger. On board is a comprehensive program for anyone who wants to partake in the fun.

Among many other things, there are concerts with Izabell, Dagny and Kvelertak (Stranglehold) during the event.

Not nearly enough? Keep your sailors pants on, you get the chance to see Bjørn Eidsvåg, Lindesnes accordion club and hear the Seamans Union (Sjømannsforeningen) shanty choir too boot.

Ships theatre

What: Performance

Where: SS «Sørlandet» in Vågen

When: Thursday to Saturday at High Noon

Tou Scene has set up the show «Ingermanland» on SS «Sørlandet», one of Norway’s largest sail ships.

The story is about a Russian liner that foundered in 1842 outside Kristiansand and later sank outside Varhaug on Jæren.

This was the maiden voyage of the ship, so there are some Titanic vibes surrounding it all.

A story from reality, about a sinking ship that drifts along the coast and about nine hundred people in peril at sea.

Want to know more?? check the arrangement out here!

Pub crawling

What: Pub crawling

Where: PåSiå (On the side)

When: Friday at 6 pm

Want to check out the nightlife in Sandnes in a slightly different way?

Attendance is 6 pm at PåSiå (At the Side). Then the journey continues via Madame Aase and Melkebaren (The Milk Bar !?!) to Tribute.

Kvelertak (Stranglehold)

What: Concert

Where: Stavanger Concert hall

When: Saturday at 10 pm

Even though we have mentioned Kvelertak a little earlier in this article, it is well worth being mentioned once more.

They have warmed up for one of the world’s biggest bands, namely Metallica.

Now they are back home, and happy to say, performing for a slightly smaller crowd.

That has not been completely painless. Recently, vocalist Erlend Hjelvik announced that he wanted to leave the band, but the substitute provided a very good performance during Fjellparken Festival last week.

The concert in Stavanger has free admittance and is without alcohol. The entire feast ends with a large fireworks spectacle.

Waffle with berries and whipped cream. Do I need to say more? Photo: Pixabay.com

Waffle Sunday

What: Yummy, in my tummy

Where: Bøker & Børst (Books & Booze)

When: Sunday at 9 am

Pancakes have been a hit at the bar and café in Fargegata for a while, but we do not say no to a few waffles either.

Drop by if tempted by some hearts.

Ships departure

What: View of Tall Ships under sail

Where: Tungenes Lighthouse

When: Sunday 11 am

69 ships in Vågen are worth a view by themselves. But when all these are going away again and are followed out to the sea by the boat people of the city, that is definitely a worthy spectacle if the weather permits.

If you wish to get a good view from the shore, an excellent viewing point is from the Tungenes lighthouse on Sunday morning.

Slipper Sunday

What: Concert

Where: Stavanger Concert hall

When: Sunday at 1 pm

No, a Slipper Sunday is not necessarily a day where you pamper your beloved to the best of your ability.

It can also be a Slipr Sunday.

Catchy indie pop is always a sure-fire winner. Catchy pop with a Stavanger dialect may not be as safe, but Tøfl has got it nailed.

The timetable for the Tall Ships Races 2018

Welcome to the Tall Ships Races in Stavanger 2018

Thursday 26th

Exhibition opening of «Between the high heavens and the deep sea»: Shed 2. Thursday-Saturday at 10 am to 9 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm.

Theatre monologue «Ingermanland»: Tou Scene, Noon to 12.30 pm and 1 pm to 1.30 pm.

Opening ceremony: The main stage, from 3 pm to 3.15 pm

Activities at the town square organised by Engøyholmen Coast Culture Centre takes place throughout the festival.

Bjørn Eidsvåg is performing on the main stage of the Concert Hall, from 9 pm to 10.30 pm.

Friday 27th

Rogaland’s largest quayside dance: the area surrounding the Customs Office quay (Tollboden), from 1 pm to 8 pm.

Dory-sailing: Vågen, from 1 pm to 2 pm

Crew activities in Rogaland: at different times on Friday and Saturday

Crew Parade: assembly near the Oil Museum at 3.30 pm.

Prize awards: Main Stage, from 5 pm to 5.30 pm .

Utopia Music Festival: the Skanse Quay, from 8 pm to 11 pm

Concert featuring Izabell and Dagny: Main Stage at 8 pm and 9 pm, respectively

Crew party in Bjergsted Park from 7 pm to 11 pm.

Saturday 28th

The Chamber Music Festival presents: «Ka då for?» (Why the heck for?), Noon to 12.20 pm and 12.30 pm to 12.50 pm on scene 2.

Concert with Kvelertak, Main Stage at 10 pm

Fireworks: Vågen, from 11 pm to 11.10 pm

Søndag 29th

A memorial ceremony for seafarers lost at sea: The square near INS Tarangini, from 10.25 am to 11 am.

Church service in the Cathedral, from 11 am to 12.15 pm

Departure from the Port of Stavanger, from noon onwards

© Byas.no / #Norway Today