Norwegian-born citizens pay almost twice the tax of immigrants

Figures from Statistics Norway (SSB) show that Ola Nordmann paid NOK 112,800 in tax in 2015. Persons who were not born in Norway, paid only half, NOK 65,200. Tax is, of course, related to earnings.

There are differences between immigrant groups in how much they pay in tax revenues. In the median, people born in Iran paid 62,800 kroner. The equivalent for Somalis was 19,900 kroner. Polish citizens paid 70,800 per head, on average, wrote Klassekampen.

The differences have increased since 2000. While taxed income for Norwegians has increased by 95% on average in this 15-year period, reflecting their earnings,the tax for the immigrant population has increased by 60%.

These figures were obtained from Statistics Norway (SSB) and shown by The Ministry of Finance after the Senter Parti’s (Sp) Sigrid Simensen Ilsøy asked the Minister of Finance, Siv Jensen of Fremskrittsparti (Frp) in parliament, how much immigrants pay in taxes.

Adviser in SSB, Frøydis Strøm, said having full-time work or not, is the most important factor explaining the differences in paid taxes. Several immigrant groups are also overrepresented in low-income jobs.

The immigrant groups who paid the most in taxes came from the countries of

Northern Europe. Persons from Sweden paid an average of NOK 111,000, and persons from Germany, 104,500 kroner, thus reflecting their higher earnings.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today