Electric bicycles for rent in Oslo this summer

The bikes are solar powered and can be rented from Aker Brygge or Oslo Central Station for 1 NOK per minute.

The offer is part of the trial project Sun Mobility, which aims to contribute to better, cleaner and greener accessibility in the city.

The bicycles are called Sun Bikes, and are deployed for charging and rental at Bryggetorget at Aker Brygge and on the south side of Østbanehallen by Oslo Central Station. There is no time limit on the rental, but the bikes have a maximum range of 70 kilometres (44 miles).

The bicycle charging stations are part of Sun Trees, which also offer free wifi and charging of mobile phones and electric grills. An extra Sun Tree is located near the Museum of Oslo in the Frogner Park.

© visitoslo.com / Norway Today