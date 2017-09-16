EXPEDITION NORWAY

On the 24th July 2017 I pedalled off from Kirkenes’ Hurtigruten port, with the MS Richard With and a few lovely people waving me off.

All going well, it won’t be until Autumn has started to roll in that I arrive in Bergen, south-western Norway, after around 1500mile/ 2415km of pedalling following the 124 year-old ferry and cargo journey known as Hurtigruten, or “The Express Route”.

For this, the 14th non-motorised journey over 1000 miles of Expedition1000, my transport will be a pedal-powered Schiller Bike. And just like many of my journeys before, if successful this will be a new world record, this time for the longest journey by bike on water.

As nice as records are, the real aim of this trip is to experience and share the scale and beauty of Norway. I’ll be sharing film, photos and stories on a daily basis via Facebook and Instagram, wild camping all the way along the coast, visiting islands and fishing villages and meeting the locals.

Two entire months of a totally immersive journey, every inch of it under my own steam.

