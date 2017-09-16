The former US Embassy building can be protected

The former US Embassy on Henrik Ibsen Street in Oslo is a cultural heritage building and should be preserved, says the Norwegian Culture Heritage committee (Riksantikvaren)

Earlier this year, the new U.S. Embassy was opened on Huseby, and the old embassy, which has been a part of the cityscape of Oslo since 1959, should be conserved.

The building was paid by the Norwegian state on a credit basis that Norway received from the United States as part of the financial assistance to help restore Norway after World War II. The embassy therefore symbolizes the strong diplomatic and economic ties between the United States and Norway.

The Norwegian Cultural Heritage committee (Riksantikvaren) describes the old building as one of the country’s architectural gems.

The building was designed by the Finnish-American star architect Eero Saarinen, and is a triangular building of black labrador. The project cost a total of NOK 9.5 million in 1959.