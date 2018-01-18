Low-cost airlines contributed to continued growth in global air traffic in 2017, and provided a new passenger record according to the United Nations aviation organisation.

Rutefly had a total of 4.1 billion passengers in 2017, an increase of 7.1% over the previous year, according to preliminary figures from the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). In 2016, passenger numbers increased by 6%.

According to ICAO, low-cost airlines flew around 1.2 billion passengers last year, or

approximately 30% of the total.

‘The low-cost airlines grew consistently faster than average global growth, and market share continued to grow, especially in developing countries, the organisation wrote.

Statistics released earlier this month showed that last year was the best for civil aviation since global flight control statistics were first summarised in 1946. In total, 44 people died in ten different accidents involving civil passenger and freight aircraft.

Growth in traffic increased in all regions last year, with the exception of the Middle East, where low oil prices and a strong dollar led to a decline in growth from 11.8% in 2016 to 6.9% in 2017.

