GROUP I REVIEW: Norway start the main round with an impressive 32:27 victory against Serbia, which means the EURO 2012 silver medallists are eliminated from the battle for a semi-final berth

After earning an EHF EURO 2018 Main Round berth with only the slightest of margins, Serbia could not find the resources to hold on against World Championship 2017 silver medallists Norway. The Scandinavian side built a 7:1 partial between the 32nd and 39th minutes to earn their third win in a row at the EHF EURO, which sees Serbia out of contention for a semi-final place.

“It was a hard game and Serbia played really well. We had a lot of problems in the first half, but we came back stronger in the second. We are looking forward to a game with Croatia it will be an important game,” Norway coach Christian Berge said. READ MORE about Norway’s third straight win knocks Serbia out of contention

Source: cro2018.ehf-euro.com / Norway Today