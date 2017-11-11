Norwegian Air gets a no from Russia – Siberian corridor is closed

After Norwegian and Russian transport authorities met this week in Oslo, it is clear that Norwegian Air still has to fly by detour around the airspace of Siberia.

The negotiations in Oslo were closed Thursday, reports Dagens Næringsliv.

A 60 year old agreement makes SAS still the only airline in Scandinavia that is allowed to fly over Russian airspace of Siberia. Norwegian authorities also wanted Norwegian Air to get this privilege. There won´t be any for now.

“We are disappointed that Norwegian authorities were not able to ensure that a Norwegian airline company has the same rights as a Swedish airline company to fly the fastest route to China, South Korea and Japan, and that creating new Norwegian jobs as well as creating more for the tourism sector are apparently no higher on that agenda,” says Communications Manager Lasse Sandaker-Nielsenfrom Norwegian Air to Dagens Næringsliv.

Minister of Transport and Communications Ketil Solvik-Olsen (Frp) does not want to comment on Norwegian Air statements.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today