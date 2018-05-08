Few Norwegians would fly less to save the environment

It is unlikely that the majority of Norwegians would fly less to contribute to a green change, according to a new NHO survey.

The figures appear in NHO Travels annual “green travel survey” conducted by Kantar TNS.

Here, 17 percent say they are willing to reduce the number of flights to “contribute to a green change in Norway”.

Most respondents are willing to get better at refuse sorting (46 percent), to walk or cycle more (45 percent) or to buy more local food (40 percent) to protect the environment.

– Flights are often required to get from A to B, and all forecasts show that we are going to travel more in the future. Therefore, measures must be made that are simple and realistic for most people, “says Kristin Krohn Devold, Managing Director of NHO Travels.

The least-favored environmental measures among the respondents are eating less beef (32 percent), using more public transport (31 percent) and reducing the number of flights (17 percent).

14 percent say they are willing to reduce the number of trips abroad, while only 5 percent are willing to reduce the number of trips in Norway.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today

———