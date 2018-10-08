Proposal for lower airline charges

The government plans to reduce the passenger charges on travel in Norway and Europe to NOK 75 per journey, but to increase it to NOK 200 on trips outside of Europe.

The government’s goal is to have a more environmentally friendly profile on flights.

“The government proposes a trial of changes to the airline charges so that flights out of Europe get a higher rate of 200 kroner per passenger while other trips have a lower rate of 75 kroner per passenger. It is envisaged that the changes will take place from April 1, 2019. From 1 January 2019, the government proposes to adjust the charges to 84 kroner per passenger, it is stated in the draft state budget.

The passenger tax was passed by the Storting in December 2015 and introduced from 1 June 2016. It was 80 kroner plus VAT per trip and has increased to 83 kroner for each trip.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today