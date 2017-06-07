Record numbers of Norwegians will travel abroad this summer

The main travel industry organization, Virke, say that almost four out of five, or 57%, of Norwegians will travel abroad this summer holiday, and the travellers plan to spend more money than last year.

The most popular destinations for Norwegians to spend summer are Crete, Mallorca, Rhodes, Split in Croatia, and Cyprus. Compared to previous years, there are many who want a few days at home during the holiday.

Virke’s survey, Reisepuls, reported that 38% said that they’d be home during the holidays, compared to 33% in 2016.

On average, Norwegian travellers plan to spend 40,200 on holiday this year, compared to 39,400 in 2016.

72% said the most important thing about the holiday is to be with family and friends. Sun, and swimming, as well as enjoying food, drink and culture, are also the most important features of the holiday for the majority of Norwegians.

Almost 1 in 4 people surveyed said that they wanted to cultivate their own interests while on holiday, which is a slight increase from last year.

‘We see that giving time to one’s own interests during the holiday has become more important, and holiday operators have been keen to offer alternatives that invite this’ said Line Endresen Normann, Director of Virke Reise (Virke Travel), Norway.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today