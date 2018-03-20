Record season for dog sledging

Dog sledging is becoming one of the most popular tourist activities in Winter Norway, and several players report a record season.

On Visit Norway there are 103 enteprises that today offer dog racing, writes The Nation.

“We have had the best winter season. It started already in October – and with this year’s huge snowfall we will offer dog racing here at Sjusjøen until mid-May, ” Ida Nilseng said in Sjusjøen Husky Tours to the newspaper.

Further north, in Sjodalen in Vågå municipality, dog sledging has also become popular.

“We have chosen to unite with local dog breeders and offer tours of different lengths. The offers are very popular, and so far this winter we have had a growth of around 40 per cent compared with the same time last year, Torill Tvedt says at Sjodalen cabin tune.

Also in Agder, Trøndelag and Troms are they experiencing growth.

“Many tourists prefer dog sledging because it is more environmentally friendly and in unison with nature,” says general manager of Lyngen Adventures, but emphasizes that snowmobile trips are also very popular.

When they finish the season in early April, they will have had around 20,000 customers for their winter activities.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

