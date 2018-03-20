Widerøe cuts 44 weekly flights in Lofoten and Vesterålen

The airline Widerøe will cut 44 weekly flights in Lofoten and Vesterålen due to market developments and poorer operating conditions.

“Unfortunately, we have to reorganize the operations in Lofoten and adapt to today’s framework agreements and market development. Fewer customers will get exactly the product they are asking for, but we do not see any other solution as the charges have increased over the past few years, “says Stein Nilsen, CEO of Widerøe.

He says the result has become an offer that is more adapted to the demands set by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, and that additional capacity is cut.

“In addition, most commercial short-haul flights between Lofoten and Tromsø will be cut,” says Nilsen.

The cut in the number of flights will take effect from 13 August.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

