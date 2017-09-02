Saltstraumen – the most powerful tidal current in the World

TOPICS:
SaltstraumenSaltstraumen.Photo: nordnorge.com

Posted By: Tor Ingar Oesterud 2. September 2017

Sea fishing, white-tailed eagle safari and historical delights at one of the most powerful tidal currents in the world.

 

Experience one of the natural wonders of the world right up close – from dry land or from a boat on the water with an experienced local guide.

Saltstraumen is to be found due south of Bodø. It has a threshold depth of 26 m and its mouth is 255 m across. Three channels link the inner Skjerstadfjord with the outer Saltenfjord. READ MORE about Saltstraumen – the most powerful tidal current in the World

 

Source:  nordnorge.com / Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Saltstraumen – the most powerful tidal current in the World"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*