Want to cruise around in your car?

If you are looking to cruise around in your gas guzzling car, and you are not interested in ogling the local chicks, the Middle East is the place to go.

Six countries in the Middle East are in the top ten countries with the lowest petrol prices on mother earth. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran are natural contenders; Egypt might however come as a surprise runners up.

Venezuela and Hong Kong

Venezuela is despite the political turmoil and failing economy, the cheapest country to fill up your V8. The current price is less than one Norwegian crown for 10 litres.

At the other end of the scale we find Hong Kong were you have to fork out close to NOK 20 per litre. In practical terms it will cost you less than NOK 4 to fill up a Ford Focus in Venezuela as opposed to more than NOK 800 in Hong Kong

Norway makes top three

Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands and Greece are following closely behind Hong Kong. Of those, Norway is the only oil producing country.

The UK is currently ranked as the 17th most expensive country in the world at approximately NOK 14 per litre. This is more than twice as much as their cousins in the US have to pay.

Holiday choices

If using a car is important for your choice of holiday destination the website Just tires has compiled a comprehensive list. The prices are based on the list prices as of May 8, 2017 and is converted from £ /gallon to NOK / litre.

Country NOK/l Country NOK/l Country NOK/l Country NOK/l Country NOK/l Venezuela 0,09 Russia 6,92 IvoryCoast 9,50 Romania 11,53 Montenegro 14,13 Saudi Arabia 2,40 Tunisia 6,95 Bhutan 9,56 Chile 11,56 Switzerland 14,30 Turkmenistan 2,86 USA 6,98 Nicaragua 9,56 Grenada 11,56 Malta 14,36 Algeria 3,26 Pakistan 7,10 Kenya 9,56 Senegal 11,59 Singapore 14,36 Egypt 3,46 Haiti 7,12 Uganda 9,61 Mali 11,59 Solvakia 14,39 Kuwait 3,46 Botswana 7,41 St Lucia 9,64 Cuba 11,59 Turkey 14,42 Iran 3,72 Colombia 7,44 Angola 9,64 DR Congo 11,62 C,A, Republic 14,45 Ecuador 3,92 Armenia 7,61 Gabon 9,67 Macedonia 11,64 New Zealand 14,68 Bahrain 4,23 Lesotho 7,67 Nepal 9,73 Domin, Rep, 11,70 Belgium 14,73 Qatar 4,69 Lebanon 7,67 Thailand 9,78 Japan 11,73 Germany 14,82 Nigeria 4,69 Panama 7,75 Aruba 9,81 Madagascar 11,76 Barbados 15,05 Kazakhstan 4,89 Mozambique 7,87 Paraguay 9,81 Mauritius 11,84 France 15,11 Malaysia 4,89 Suriname 7,90 Australia 9,87 Cayman Isl, 11,87 Ireland 15,11 Sierra Leone 4,98 Guatemala 8,07 China 9,98 Andorra 11,93 UK 15,22 Oman 5,18 Vietnam 8,07 Honduras 10,01 Poland 12,04 Liechtenstein 15,28 UA Emirates 5,21 Ethiopia 8,13 Burkina 10,04 Lithuania 12,07 Sweden 15,79 Bolivia 5,24 Benin 8,18 Rwanda 10,07 Argentina 12,19 Portugal 15,85 Tr,&Tobago 5,35 Namibia 8,24 Peru 10,07 Burundi 12,22 Finland 15,85 Burma 5,87 El Salvador 8,33 S. Africa 10,21 Hungary 12,30 San Marino 16,02 Kyrgyzstan 6,24 Taiwan 8,35 Ant&Barb 10,27 Latvia 12,39 Uruguay 16,02 Iraq 6,27 Sri Lanka 8,44 Bosnia & 10,30 Luxembourg 12,39 Denmark 16,19 Indonesia 6,35 Liberia 8,50 Morocco 10,44 Estonia 12,53 Mayotte 16,31 Puerto Rico 6,49 Guinea 8,53 Jamaica 10,47 Jordan 12,56 Greece 16,82 Mongolia 6,55 Swaziland 8,84 Syria 10,50 Czech Rep, 12,67 Italy 17,05 Belarus 6,67 Tanzania 8,90 Laos 10,53 Austria 12,85 Netherlands 17,11 Yemen 8,61 Br Virgin Isl 8,93 Cameroon 10,53 Serbia 13,05 Israel 17,22 Chad 8,73 Cambodia 8,95 Bangladesh 10,59 South Korea 13,10 Monaco 17,37 Togo 8,73 Niger 9,01 Costa Rica 10,90 Spain 13,19 Norway 18,51 Guyana 8,75 Canada 9,04 Mauritania 10,96 Zambia 13,33 Iceland 18,71 Dominica 8,81 Moldova 9,07 India 11,24 Cyprus 13,59 Hong Kong 19,11 Georgia 8,81 Sudan 9,18 Malawi 11,30 Belize 13,59 Uzbekistan 8,84 Mexico 9,33 Bahamas 11,36 Croatia 13,68 Philippines 8,84 Ukraine 9,36 Bulgaria 11,39 Slovenia 13,73 Azerbaijan 6,78 Fiji 9,38 Brazil 11,44 Zimbabwe 13,76 Afghanistan 6,81 Ghana 9,44 CapeVerde 11,50 Albania 13,90

© Just tires / Norway Today