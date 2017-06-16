Want to cruise around in your car?
If you are looking to cruise around in your gas guzzling car, and you are not interested in ogling the local chicks, the Middle East is the place to go.
Six countries in the Middle East are in the top ten countries with the lowest petrol prices on mother earth. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran are natural contenders; Egypt might however come as a surprise runners up.
Venezuela and Hong Kong
Venezuela is despite the political turmoil and failing economy, the cheapest country to fill up your V8. The current price is less than one Norwegian crown for 10 litres.
At the other end of the scale we find Hong Kong were you have to fork out close to NOK 20 per litre. In practical terms it will cost you less than NOK 4 to fill up a Ford Focus in Venezuela as opposed to more than NOK 800 in Hong Kong
Norway makes top three
Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands and Greece are following closely behind Hong Kong. Of those, Norway is the only oil producing country.
The UK is currently ranked as the 17th most expensive country in the world at approximately NOK 14 per litre. This is more than twice as much as their cousins in the US have to pay.
Holiday choices
If using a car is important for your choice of holiday destination the website Just tires has compiled a comprehensive list. The prices are based on the list prices as of May 8, 2017 and is converted from £ /gallon to NOK / litre.
|Country
|NOK/l
|Country
|NOK/l
|Country
|NOK/l
|Country
|NOK/l
|Country
|NOK/l
|Venezuela
|0,09
|Russia
|6,92
|IvoryCoast
|9,50
|Romania
|11,53
|Montenegro
|14,13
|Saudi Arabia
|2,40
|Tunisia
|6,95
|Bhutan
|9,56
|Chile
|11,56
|Switzerland
|14,30
|Turkmenistan
|2,86
|USA
|6,98
|Nicaragua
|9,56
|Grenada
|11,56
|Malta
|14,36
|Algeria
|3,26
|Pakistan
|7,10
|Kenya
|9,56
|Senegal
|11,59
|Singapore
|14,36
|Egypt
|3,46
|Haiti
|7,12
|Uganda
|9,61
|Mali
|11,59
|Solvakia
|14,39
|Kuwait
|3,46
|Botswana
|7,41
|St Lucia
|9,64
|Cuba
|11,59
|Turkey
|14,42
|Iran
|3,72
|Colombia
|7,44
|Angola
|9,64
|DR Congo
|11,62
|C,A, Republic
|14,45
|Ecuador
|3,92
|Armenia
|7,61
|Gabon
|9,67
|Macedonia
|11,64
|New Zealand
|14,68
|Bahrain
|4,23
|Lesotho
|7,67
|Nepal
|9,73
|Domin, Rep,
|11,70
|Belgium
|14,73
|Qatar
|4,69
|Lebanon
|7,67
|Thailand
|9,78
|Japan
|11,73
|Germany
|14,82
|Nigeria
|4,69
|Panama
|7,75
|Aruba
|9,81
|Madagascar
|11,76
|Barbados
|15,05
|Kazakhstan
|4,89
|Mozambique
|7,87
|Paraguay
|9,81
|Mauritius
|11,84
|France
|15,11
|Malaysia
|4,89
|Suriname
|7,90
|Australia
|9,87
|Cayman Isl,
|11,87
|Ireland
|15,11
|Sierra Leone
|4,98
|Guatemala
|8,07
|China
|9,98
|Andorra
|11,93
|UK
|15,22
|Oman
|5,18
|Vietnam
|8,07
|Honduras
|10,01
|Poland
|12,04
|Liechtenstein
|15,28
|UA Emirates
|5,21
|Ethiopia
|8,13
|Burkina
|10,04
|Lithuania
|12,07
|Sweden
|15,79
|Bolivia
|5,24
|Benin
|8,18
|Rwanda
|10,07
|Argentina
|12,19
|Portugal
|15,85
|Tr,&Tobago
|5,35
|Namibia
|8,24
|Peru
|10,07
|Burundi
|12,22
|Finland
|15,85
|Burma
|5,87
|El Salvador
|8,33
|S. Africa
|10,21
|Hungary
|12,30
|San Marino
|16,02
|Kyrgyzstan
|6,24
|Taiwan
|8,35
|Ant&Barb
|10,27
|Latvia
|12,39
|Uruguay
|16,02
|Iraq
|6,27
|Sri Lanka
|8,44
|Bosnia &
|10,30
|Luxembourg
|12,39
|Denmark
|16,19
|Indonesia
|6,35
|Liberia
|8,50
|Morocco
|10,44
|Estonia
|12,53
|Mayotte
|16,31
|Puerto Rico
|6,49
|Guinea
|8,53
|Jamaica
|10,47
|Jordan
|12,56
|Greece
|16,82
|Mongolia
|6,55
|Swaziland
|8,84
|Syria
|10,50
|Czech Rep,
|12,67
|Italy
|17,05
|Belarus
|6,67
|Tanzania
|8,90
|Laos
|10,53
|Austria
|12,85
|Netherlands
|17,11
|Yemen
|8,61
|Br Virgin Isl
|8,93
|Cameroon
|10,53
|Serbia
|13,05
|Israel
|17,22
|Chad
|8,73
|Cambodia
|8,95
|Bangladesh
|10,59
|South Korea
|13,10
|Monaco
|17,37
|Togo
|8,73
|Niger
|9,01
|Costa Rica
|10,90
|Spain
|13,19
|Norway
|18,51
|Guyana
|8,75
|Canada
|9,04
|Mauritania
|10,96
|Zambia
|13,33
|Iceland
|18,71
|Dominica
|8,81
|Moldova
|9,07
|India
|11,24
|Cyprus
|13,59
|Hong Kong
|19,11
|Georgia
|8,81
|Sudan
|9,18
|Malawi
|11,30
|Belize
|13,59
|Uzbekistan
|8,84
|Mexico
|9,33
|Bahamas
|11,36
|Croatia
|13,68
|Philippines
|8,84
|Ukraine
|9,36
|Bulgaria
|11,39
|Slovenia
|13,73
|Azerbaijan
|6,78
|Fiji
|9,38
|Brazil
|11,44
|Zimbabwe
|13,76
|Afghanistan
|6,81
|Ghana
|9,44
|CapeVerde
|11,50
|Albania
|13,90
Be the first to comment on "Want to cruise around in your car?"