We hope you enjoy your stay in the Tromsø region, – just remember to get some sleep. There are activities and experienes waiting for you both day and night, whether you search for the Midnight Sun in summer or the Northern Lights in winter.

You may be wondering what the locals do when the sun never sets in the summer, or how to live when everything is dark during the polar night?

Tromsø is located in the middle of the Arctic wilderness, surrounded by steep mountains and beautiful fjords. That makes it easy to combine urban experiences such as cafés, shops, concerts and theater to nature adventures. Dog sledding, reindeer sledding, snowmobile safaris, Northern Lights chase, kayaking, fishing, hiking –depending on the season you visit. READ MORE about Welcome to Tromsø

Source: visittromso.no / Norway Today