The County of Vestfold is situated in the south of Norway. Vestfold is the smallest and one of the most densely populated counties in Norway.

The largest towns Larvik, Tønsberg, Sandefjord and Horten are all located along the coast. Vestfold is easily reached by air to Torp Sandefjord Airport, or by ferry with daily departures from Denmark and Sweden.

Source: visitvestfold.com / Norway Today