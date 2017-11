With a population of 187,000 Trondheim is the third largest city in Norway.

The town has more than 30,000 students, which reflects the wide range of activities and things to do. It’s also a city with a rich cultural history and beautiful architecture that attracts tourists from all over the world. READ MORE about What to do During Winter in Trondheim

Source: norwaytravelguide.no / Text by: Christian Hoiberg / Norway Today