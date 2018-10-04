Norwegian died from «Elephant dope» – German guilty

Three men in Germany are convicted of several violations of the Drugs Act. One of the men also received punishment for a Norwegian 15-years-old dying after ingesting «Elephant dope».

According to the police, the Norwegian 15-years-old died as a result of injecting the lethal drug carbofentanil, also known as «Elephant dope». The substance was bought on the darknet, and a German citizen is convicted of causing the death of the 15-years-old by the District Court in Dortmund, writes Dagbladet.

From China

The German was in mid-September together with two others sentenced to between three six and a half years in prison for several violations of the German Drugs Act. The men have, according to the accusation, ordered the drug from China and then sold it on to buyers in a number of European countries. In total, they allegedly sold the drug to approximately 700 persons before they were arrested.

«Elephant dope» is a synthetic substance that can be fatal in tiny doses. The drug is primarily used as an anaesthetic for elephants and other large animals.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today