Norwegian man arrested for murder in Strömstad

A Norwegian is arrested for the murder of a 70-year-old woman who was found in Strömstad in Sweden on Friday. Strömstad is as many are aware located just across the border in the south of Norway, and is therefore a popular shopping destination.

Both VG and NRK state that the arrested 35-year-olds lawyer Peter Ekelund confirms that he is a Norwegian citizen.

– The suspect has acknowledged that he killed the woman, but he nevertheless denies culpability for murder, says the press spokeswoman at Strömstad police to the Swedish news agency TT.

According to Aftonbladet, the dead was found buried outside a house south of Strömstad on Friday night, and the suspect 35-year-old was arrested near the scene shortly afterwards.

According to the police, the deceased is a 70-year-old woman who is closely related to the suspect.

The man was questioned on Saturday night, and the prosecutor’s office has until Tuesday to present him for detention.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today