Trestokk festival with free entry in remembrance

The annual Trestokk music festival will be free this year to commemorate firefighters, volunteers and victims

The organizers of the Trestokk Festival have decided to drop the entrance fee at this year’s festival in favour of firefighters, volunteers and victims. The desire is to give compassion and encouragement to those affected.

The organizers reported earlier that they wanted to give something back to those who have been fighting forest fires, both volunteers and firefighters.

Now they have decided to go “all out” and make the festival free to anyone who wants a ticket.

“After the response we have received, we have decided that there will be a free entrance for everyone throughout the festival,” says Henning Myrer, Senior Planning Officer in a press release.

“We want as many people as possible to get involved in this event, so the free entrance will allow everybody in, money is not an issue. In addition to this, we have created a separate account ‘Trestokkfond’, where parts of the ticket revenues that already that have come in will be allocated,” he says.

Among the artists performing at this year’s festival are DumDum Boys, CC Cowboys, Raga Rockers, Sivert Høyem, Bernhoft & The Fashion Bruises, Mando Diao, Vintage Trouble, Queen Machine and Jacob Dinesen.

The “Lumber Log” festival takes place the 3rd and 4th of August at Haslemoen camp in Våler municipality in Hedmark.

