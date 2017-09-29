The Big O – Oslo fest

The Big O offers Oslo food, Oslo beer and Oslo disco in the world’s largest sauna at SALT, a nomadic art project currently situated on Oslo’s shoreline, overlooking the city’s famous Opera House.

The evening will also contain a screening of Joachim Trier’s new Oslo film Thelma, performances by musicians from the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Oslo-based synth punk artist Torgny, and much more.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today