Eurovision Song Contest announces disagreement with Chinese television after MGP censorship

The Chinese TV channel, Mango TV, is not allowed to air the final of the Eurovision Song Contest after the channel censored part of the semi-final.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), who host Eurovision, announced after Mango TV censored two appearances during the semifinal on Tuesday.
“It is not in line with EBU’s values of universality and inclusion, or with our proud tradition of celebrating diversity through music,” the EBU wrote in a press release.
‘’It is with regret that we therefore terminate our partnership with the television station with immediate effect,’’ EBU reported.
Mango TV censored the performances of the heavily tattooed Albanian artist, Eugent Bushpepa and the Irish artist, Ryan O’Shaughnessy. The latter presented the song “Together” about an unsuccessful love affair. On stage during his performance, the love story was played out by two male dancers. Mango TV censored the rainbow flags from the stage.
Where LGBT symbols and rainbow flags have been shown in Eurovision, LGBT culture is still taboo in the Chinese entertainment industry
© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today
