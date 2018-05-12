Norway’s hopes of the World Cup quarterfinal disappeared with loss to Denmark

Norway entered the Ice Hockey World Cup quarterfinals with hope. After the 0-3 loss to Denmark on Friday, Petter Thoresen’s men must instead fight to survive among the best.

Norway has now lost three matches in a row with a total of 0-15. Nine periods in a row without a score are bad numbers.

‘’It is not good. We knew Denmark was a good team and we did not play our best.

We need to watch a video and find out what we can do better. We need to get to the powerplay and improve our boxplay, because it’s just not good enough,’’ said team captain, Jonas Holøs to NTB news.

Now Norway is entering the final stage of the World Cup, where they need to take points against the United States and beat South Korea in the final match on Tuesday to avoid relegation.

Points against an American team with many NHL profile players are probably too much to be hoped for, while the South Korean Olympic team with some Canadian names in the lineup should be more beatable opponents.

“It is likely that the match against South Korea will be a kind of relegation final. We have to reset our punch-card and score some goals,” said Holøs.

