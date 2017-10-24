Filming of «Mission Impossible» at the Preikestolen is accelerated

In just over two weeks, the Preikestolen will close for tourists for three days. Instead, Tom Cruise and the film team behind the next Mission Impossible movie will settled in at the plateau.

The filming at the Preikestolen in Forsand municipality in Rogaland, is accelerated by one day. The popular tourist destination will thus be completely closed from 7 to 9 November, Stavanger Aftenblad writes.

Preparations for filming at the Preikestolen are scheduled to start next week, Thursday 2 November.

The scenes at the Preikestolen were supposed to be filmed in September, but when Tom Cruise injured his foot in London, the filming was postponed.

Audun Rake, general manager of Lysefjorden Utvikling AS and Stiftelsen Preikestolen, says that the pieces now begin to fall into place before the recordings. Although filming will take place late in the autumn, he does not fear that bad weather will ruin it.

– It is often bad weather late in the autumn and it can also be snow. They are doing well, but it may take a little longer.

Postponing it till spring has never been relevant. Then they would not get permission to fly a helicopter because of nesting birds, so the filming must happen before winter, he says to Stavanger Aftenblad.

Actor Kristoffer Joner has confirmed that he is in the new movie. He recorded scenes with Tom Cruise in London for four days in July.

Last week, it became known that the sixth Mission Impossible film received just over 6.3 million kroner in support from the Norwegian Film Institute.

