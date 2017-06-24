OSLO PRIDE. 23 JUNE – 2 JULY 2017

Oslo has nightlife, shopping, restaurants, great nature and a varied culture programme, in addition to an open and lively gay scene.

The Norwegian society is, generally speaking, liberal towards the gay community. Norway has several gay public figures, in entertainment and sports as well as in politics and business. In fact, both the former Minister of Finance and the former chairman of Oslo’s city council are openly gay. Read more about Gay Oslo

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today