Top Gear teams may have driven 244 kilometers per hour

The English television program Top Gear is in Norway and makes recordings, including in the Atlantic tunnel. Now a measurement shows a speed of 244 kilometers per hour.

Manufacturers have been granted permission to break Norwegian speed limits during the recordings, but now this permission is withdrawn with immediate effect, reports TV 2.

The reason is that the permit applied for speeds up to 140 kilometers per hour, while the road sign was closed for other traffic due to the recording. Manufacturers were allowed to shut off the road for 12 minutes at a time.

244 kilometers per hour

The measurements were made in the same time as the popular TV show recorded on-site and shows speeds of between 170 and 180 kilometers per hour on the Atlantic Ocean. Inside the Atlantic tunnel, it was measured at 244 kilometers per hour.

The measurement is done with sensors attached to the roadway and no one from the State Road Administration or the police was present when the measurements were made. However, the public road organization has immediately reported the case to police to initiate investigations.

A press release from the police states, among other things, that “At present, it is not clear who is behind the speed violations.

The investigation is aimed to uncover this. It is natural to investigate whether the speed violations have been committed during the time when the road has been closed and used for movie recording.

Retired license

“It is because the police have initiated investigations, and permits to exceed the speed limit have been revoked”, says police chief Anne Berit Lian in Møre and Romsdal police district.

Top Gear has been on the BBC since 2002. In 2015, the proficient program leader Jeremy Clarkson fired and took his co-managers Richard Hammond and James May.

The program is now led by American actor Matt LeBlanc and English motor sports journalist Chris Harris.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today