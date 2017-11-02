The concert in Telenor Arena is part of the Kids in Love Tour 2018 and will be Kygo’s biggest-ever show in Oslo. Tickets go on sale on Friday 3 November at 10 am.

The EDM superstar from Bergen is releasing his second album Kids in Love this week, and expectations are sky high after his first, Cloud Nine, went gold or platinum in 16 countries. That album featured “Firestone” and “Stole the Show”, the songs that made Kygo a superstar almost overnight in 2015. READ MORE about Kygo to Oslo on 9 February

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today