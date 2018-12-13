Michelle Obama is coming to Norway in April

Michelle Obama is coming to Norway next year

One of America’s most popular First Ladies of present times, Michelle Obama, is coming to Norway next year.

She has released her book “My History” (Becoming) and has been touring with the “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama” conversation series. She is planned to take a seat at Oslo Spektrum on 11th of April, 2019.

“I am therefore very pleased that we can extend the tour next year – and continue the talks with even more people. I can hardly wait to continue the discussions that have been so meaningful to me – and hopefully to many others,” she says.

The audience will hear Mrs Obama’s reflections on both private and public experiences that have shaped her. From her upbringing in Chicago, the balance between career and her role as a mother, and her years in the White House in Washington, D.C.

