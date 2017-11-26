Norwegian Christmas traditions

Christmas in Norway is based on Christian traditions, with elements of old pagan traditions and Jewish Hannukah. And new traditions are added every year.

 

Before Christmas

Visiting Oslo at Christmas time

 

In the end of November, Oslo is decorated for Christmas, and the city buzzes with people doing their Christmas shopping. Christmas trees are lit and streets decorated in the city centre during the first weekend of Advent. During these weeks you have plenty of opportunities to catch a Christmas concert or Christmas market.

During Advent it is common for companies, organisations and groups of friends to have pre-Christmas parties, in Norwegian called julebord. The julebord crowd fills up the city’s restaurants and clubs, making the weekend nightlife quite busy in this period.

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today

