VG award: King Harald is the year’s name

King Harald became the sole winner of VG’s online constitution and questionnaire about who is the year’s name in 2017.

VG editors Gard Steiro and Jane Throndsen presented the prize at Royal estate on Thursday, where the royal couple are celebrating Christmas together with Princess Märtha Louise, Ari Behn and their three children.

“It is a great honor,” said a surprised King Harald to the newspaper. He did not even know he was in any competition.

The king says he wants to share the honor with his staff. He has no sure explanation as to why he was voted for this year’s name.

– Maybe since I’ve just filled 80 years old?

King Harald’s father, King Olav, was also awarded the honorary prize in his day.

Ever since 1974, VG has honored women and men who have excelled in sports, culture, or humanitarian work. Last year there were heroes from the Mediterranean who received the prize.

Among former winners are the whistle blower Robin Schaefer, the doctor Mads Gilbert, the chess genius Magnus Carlsen, and then the national team coach for football Egil Drillo Olsen.

The winner is judged by the readers voting for twelve candidates online, in addition to carrying out a national poll.

King Harald has decided that the prize money of 50,000 NOK will go to the Church City Mission Christmas Action: Make someone happy who is not looking forward to Christmas.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today