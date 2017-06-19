The car of presumed murder victim has been found

The car belonging to the man found dead in his home at Hellerud in Oslo on Thursday has been located. The police assume that the man (54) was murdered but has no suspects.

When the police issued a murder alert after a father of two children was found dead in his own apartment on Hellerudsletta, the man’s car had disappeared, and the police has therefore been looking for it.

– The police were contacted by a witness on Sunday evening who informed that the car was parked at a bingo hall at Ensjø. We do not know why the car was parked there, says Inspector in the Oslo police district, Grete Lien Metlid, to VG.

Last seen alive on Thursday at noon

The police have no suspects in the case and still want to get in touch with witnesses. The police especially want to get in touch with witnesses who may have information from Thursday morning until the man was found dead by family members in his residence in Hellerudgrenda just past 4 pm on the same day. The deceased was a Norwegian citizen with Turkish background. He lived alone.

The police have information that the man was seen outside his residence around noon on Thursday and have released the address in hope of getting tips from the public.

