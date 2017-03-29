Oslo: The Vikings Alive at The Viking Ship Museum

The Viking Ship Museum’s new adventure film takes you into the Viking Age – in 3D! Starting 1 April The Vikings Alive will be shown in a loop throughout the museum’s opening hours.

The film lasts for five minutes, and is made with animation, photo-realistic computer animation and shadow play, which will be shown on the ceiling and back wall of one of the museum’s wings. READ MORE about The Vikings Alive at The Viking Ship Museum

Source: visitoslo.com / Norway Today