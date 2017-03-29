Statoil cuts approximately 500 FTEs

Statoil’s management notified they will cut several positions, which is equivalent to 350 FTEs. In addition, they union’s expects cut on further 212 FTEs.

Press spokesman, Morten Eek in Statoil, confirms the planned staff cuts equivalent to 350 FTEs, writes Stavanger Aftenblad.

Additionally the the unions, Industri Energi, Lederne and Safe expects a further reduction of 212 FTEs.

– Initially there is a decision to reduce tight under under 500 full-time positions over the next three years, says Per Steinar Stamnes of Industri Energi.

Statoil hopes to implement downsizing without layoffs and severance packages, but through natural attrition. All unions are highly critical of the cuts and they fear it will affect the safety of the company’s offshore installations, among others.

– Employees have to work twice as fast as before. This will affect the maintenance, says Terje Herland, union representative of Lederne in Statoil.

There are about 4,000 Statoil employees offshore, Development and Production Norway (UPN) today. Land-based employees are among these figures.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today