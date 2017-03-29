NRK: Committee says Norwegian police should not carry weapons

Norwegian police will not be permanently armed, concludes the Government-appointed Weapon’s Committee, according to NRK’s understanding.

There has been a great deal of anxiety related to the Weapon’s Committee, who will present their recommendations on Wednesday morning. The committee was set up in May of last year.

According to NRK, the majority recommended in a split decision that Norwegian police will be unarmed.

Today, the police have a system of so-called close proximity storage, where the police officers firearm is locked in a case in the police car.

Previously weapons had to be retrieved from the police headquarters. The Committee was asked to evaluate both of these arrangements, which have existed since 2013 and the extraordinary period between November 25th 2014 to February 3rd, 2016, when the police were temporarily armed due to a heightened threat.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today