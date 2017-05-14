Salvador Sobral from Portugal has won the ESC

Salvador Sobral from Portugal has won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) with the song ‘Amar Pelos Dois’.

Thousands enjoyed the spectacular live show from Kyiv’s International Exhibition Centre with millions more tuning in around the world.

What an evening it has been! 26 terrific acts sang their hearts out on stage, competing for the ultimate prize; the title of winner of the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest. However, in the end there could be just one winner and that was Portugal’s Salvador Sobral

How the result was decided

The final outcome was decided by a 50:50 split between professional juries and televoting from all 42 participants. The jury votes were decided during the Jury Final last night and the televotes decided during tonight’s show.

The 26 finalists were made up of 20 qualifiers from the first and second Semi-Finals held on the 9th and 11th of May and six automatic qualifiers including the Big 5 countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom), and host country Ukraine.

