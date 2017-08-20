Amanda: “The King’s Choice” Best Norwegian Movie in 2017

“The King’s Choice” (Kongens nei) received the Amanda award for Best Norwegian Movie and dominated this year’s awards by taking home eight awards in total.

In addition to becoming the year’s best movie in Norway in 2017, “The King’s Choice” also won the prize for best screenplay, film effects and cutting. Additionally Karl Markovics received the award for best male supporting role for his interpretation of the role of the German representative in Norway, Curt Bräuer.

The film about how King Haakon refused to surrender the country and fled head over heel to north Norway as the Germans invaded Norway in 1940, gathered a total of eight Amanda prizes during this year’s film festival in Haugesund.

The film was nominated for twelve awards, which is an Amanda’s record in number of nominations.

Erik Poppe is the director. The script is by Harald Rosenløw Eeg and Jan Trygve Røyneland and the film is produced by Finn Gjerdrum and Stein B. Kvae.

Awarded with honorary cobblestone

The Amanda Prize was awarded during the International Film Festival Haugesund on Saturday. This was the 33th edition. Actor Pia Tjelta (39) led the show, which was broadcast on TV 2 Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, both Tjelta and fellow actor Bjørn Sundquist (69) had been honored with their own engraved Amanda cobblestones in the film city.

Ruby from “Shame” best female actor

Ruby Dagnall got an Amanda for best female actor for her role as Rosemari in the movie of the same name.

“Rosemari” is Dagnall’s first feature film, and is about how a woman finds an abandoned infant girl, delivers the child to child welfare and how the child 16 years later searches for and contacts the woman who found her in order to track down her biological parents.

Tuva Novotny, who plays the woman who found the child, was also nominated for the award for best female actor, but was beaten on the finish line by Dagnall.

Joner best male actor

Kristoffer Joner (44) won the award as best male actor for his role as adoptive father Kjetil in “Hjertestart” (Heart Start).

The film received a number of good reviews when it was displayed in the cinema’s this winter, much because of Joner’s role interpretation of Kjetil who travels to his adoptive son’s home country Colombia after his wife dies.

– I was put out a little. I viewed myself as an underdog in that category, the actor told the press afterwards, according to VG.

Joner beat both Anders Baasmo Christiansen and Jesper Christensen. The latter played King Haakon in this year’s big movie, “The King’s Choice.”

The honorary award to producer

Film producer Axel Helgeland (73) was awarded the Amanda Committees’ honorary award for his longstanding efforts for Norwegian film.

He has had several major positions and positions in Norwegian film industry, including as CEO of Norsk Film from 1984 to 1989, and general manager of the Short Film Festival from 1989 to 1990. From 1990 he was co-owner and general manager of Northern Lights.

Helgeland has produced a large number of films. Among them, “Higher than the sky,” “Pan,” “I’m Dina,” “The Orange Girl,” and “Two lives.”

The Committee Golden Clapper went to the film cutter Inge-Lise Langfeldt. She has worked with films like “Elling”, “Wilderness” and “Taken by the Woman”.

The audience voted the documentary “Marcus & Martinus – Together about the Dream”, as winner of the People’s Amanda award.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today