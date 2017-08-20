Fjord Line doubles its capacity between Kristiansand and Hirtshals

The Norwegian shipping company, Fjord Line, has invested in a new catamaran that has the capacity to ferry1,200 passengers, and 400 cars, between Kristiansand and Denmark.

‘This is a new milestone in Fjord Line’s development. We’ve been successful on the route in recent years, and are delighted to have ordered the new ship’, said the CEO of Fjord Line AS, Rickard Ternblom.

Fjord Line grew between the years 2014 and 2016, with 26,000 passengers, and 7,400 cars, travelling on the route between Kristiansand and Hirtshals. In 2016, the shipping company transported 213,000 passengers on the route, divided between 576 voyages.

The Australian shipyard, Austal Ships Pty Ltd, has been commissioned to build the new catamaran, which will be ready by the summer season in 2020. The new ship will be 109 meters (119 yards) long, and 30.5 meters (33.3 yards) wide.

It will sail at the same speed as today’s HSC Fjord Cat, which carries passengers over Skagerrak in just over two hours.

