The theatrical production, ‘Oslo’, nominated for seven Tony Awards

The drama about the Oslo Agreement, ‘Oslo’, has been nominated for seven Tony Awards. USA’s best theatrical performance prizes will be awarded on Sunday night/Monday morning at 02.00 Norwegian time.

The most nominated play is ‘A Doll’s House, Part 2’, with eight nominations, followed by ‘Oslo’. There is thus a high probability that the play will win one or more Tony prizes.

The three musicals with the most nominations are ‘Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet in 1812’ with twelve, ‘Hello Dolly!’ with ten,and ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ with nine.

Kevin Spacey

Program presenters this year are the usual mix of actors from Broadway and Hollywood, including Orlando Bloom, Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson, Glenn Close, Whoopi Goldberg, Mark Hamill and John Legend.

The Tony Award Ceremony this year will be hosted by Kevin Spacey for the first time.

