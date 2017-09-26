Trump lashes out against Catalan referendum

Arroy Trump CataloniaPresident Donald Trump shakes hands with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at the conclusion of a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the White House, and at the same time struck a blow for a united Spain.

 

Five days before the controversial referendum in Catalonia, Rajoy sought support from the American president during a visit to Washington. And he achieved what he sought.

-I really think that the people in Catalonia should stay inside Spain. I think it’s stupid not to do so. – We are talking of staying in a truly magnificent, beautiful and very historic country, Trump said when he was asked about the referendum in Spain’s northeastern region during a press conference together with Rajoy.

Rajoy’s Government and Castillan courts insist that the referendum is unlawful and a number of measures have been put in place to stop it.

During the press conference, Rajoy stated that the referendum will not be implemented properly as planned on Sunday.

– Let’s be senssible and put an end to this whole story, says Rajoy.

The two leaders discussed a number of issues, including measures against terrorism, the fight against ISIL, the situation in North Korea and trade policy issues.

 

