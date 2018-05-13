Labour leader with lackluster support

Støre with lackluster support as Labour leader

A total of 42 per cent believes the Norwegian Labour Party leader, Jonas Gahr Støre, is not the right person to lead the party forward according to a survey made for VG. The party’s own voters mostly disagree.

A mere 35 per cent of those interviewed state that Støre is the right man to lead the party towards the general election that is to be held three years from now, according to a survey made by Respons Analysis on behalf of VG. 24 per cent are not sure if he should continue or not.

Labour has lately been in the storm, and ever since January, the party’s average popularity has remained below 25 per cent, according to the website Poll of polls.

An average of the surveys conducted in May shows that the Conservatives (Høyre) remain as Norway’s largest party with an average of 26.7 per cent of the voters behind them. According to this, Labour (Ap) has 24.6 per cent general support. That is a drop of almost 3 percentage points from the last general election results.

Støre however receives more support from his own voters. Among his own, almost two thirds (63 per cent) believe that he is the right person for the job as party leader. Every fourth Labour member believes that the party should change its leader, while 13 per cent are undecided.

– I’m glad that a clear majority of Labours voters believe I’m the right person to lead the party. That some believe I’m not is not surprising following the election results and that we have a period behind us with demanding things happening internally, Støre tells the newspaper.

The survey was conducted between May 3rd and May 7th. 1,002 people participated. Of these, 171 (17 per cent) indicate that they will vote for Labour if elections were held now.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today