Wine auction: be there or be square

People flocked to buy wine from Burgundy at this years wine launch on Thursday. The keenest had been in a queue for six days outside an off-license (wine monopoly) at Aker Brygge in Oslo.

They were hoping to secure exclusive wines from Burgundy that were put up for sale on Thursday at 10.00am.

Wine enthusiast Bjørn Håvard Larsen had ‘only’ been waiting in line for 3 days, and told NTB News that he got everything he wanted (and then some), including Romanée-Conti Grand Cru 2013 for 38,000.

‘Not so much’, answered Larsen to questions about how much he had spent, but the receipt showed 116,000. He’ll store the bottles in a wine cooler, where they will mature for a few decades before they are quaffed and appreciated.

In total, 26,800 bottles were up for sale in the specialty shop holding the auction.

‘The wine auction only happens once a year, so you must know what they have. If you are not here, you don’t get it’, said Larsen. He is absolutely certain that he made a bargain, and characterised it as large a scoop as going on a date with all the Kardashian sisters.

Read also……….More beer, less wine and spirits

Read also……….Government asked to start calorie labeling of beer and wine

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today