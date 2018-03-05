Over 10,000 teachers have applied for further education

Rarely have so many teachers applied for further education as this year. Over 10,000 teachers applied before the deadline.

A total of 10,147 teachers applied for further education by applications deadline of the first of March. It is 600 more than last year, when 9 522 teachers applied and almost on par with 2016, when there were 10,627 applicants, according to the Ministry of Education.

Most important is the need for updated knowledge in mathematics (2,059 applicants), followed by Norwegian (1,746) and English (1,678). 288 teachers have applied for further education in programming, while 635 have applied for further education in professional digital competence.

“Now it is important that the municipalities approve the most possible applications by 15 March, so that teachers who want and need professional refreshers, receive it,” says Jan Tore Sanner (H), Minister of Knowledge and Integration.

Over 6,000 teachers can accommodate extra studies in the fall. Its the municipalities that approve which applications submitted by teachers. Since 2013, around 20,000 teachers across the country have taken advantage of further education in different subjects.

