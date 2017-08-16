From Tuesday this week, pet reptiles became legal

From Tuesday this week, 19 pet reptiles, lizards and turtles became legal

On Tuesday, the 40 year old ban on keeping reptiles as pets was abolished. Thus, a number of illegally imported pets can finally emerge from hiding.

On January the 1st, 1977, it became illegal to keep domesticated pet reptiles in Norway. Together, Iceland and Norway were the only countries in Europe that had banned such animals.

Nevertheless, it’s estimated that there may be as many as 100,000 reptiles kept illegally in the country.

When the ban is lifted, reptiles that were introduced or have stayed in Norway since before the 15th of August 2017 will also be legal if they are among the legal species reported Mattilsynet on their web page.

The lifting of the ban has had vague and mixed reactions. The animal welfare organisation, NOAH, fears, among other things, that provision of kittens could become an industry for snake food.

