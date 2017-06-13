Cambridge Mathematics explore maths in Norway

Cambridge Mathematics explore the mathematics provision across Norway

Press release from Cambridge Mathematics: A team of mathematics researchers from Cambridge has traveled across Norway, meeting with policy makers, teachers and academics to discuss mathematics education provision.

The Cambridge Mathematics team will use the information gathered on the trip to contribute to the development of a mathematics framework, which aims to provide an internationally recognized, high quality mathematics education for students aged five to 19.

ResearchED Scandinavia

Whilst in Norway the team participated in ResearchED Scandinavia, an intense day of short presentations on research-informed practice in education.

The team presented the Cambridge Mathematics framework in its current form, explaining the need for a long-term reconsideration of the mathematics curriculum globally – independent of political influence.

They demonstrated just a few of the potential ways in which the first iteration of the framework could be used to answer questions on connections and dependencies within school mathematics.

Time was also spent in discussion with members of the Norwegian Directorate for Education, the Institute for Teacher Education at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) and Matematikksenteret (the National Centre for Mathematics) in Trondheim.

Recent trip to Beijing

The visit to Scandinavia closely follows a recent trip to Beijing earlier this year. Lynne McClure, Director of Cambridge Mathematics, commented:

“As part of our five year development process we are inviting the international mathematics community to actively take part in a consultation on the Cambridge Mathematics framework – this visit is a fundamental part of this process.

It is vital that we hear from different countries, communities and cultures so that the framework can be adapted and implemented across the globe; the links we have made throughout the tour will help provide rich opportunities to enhance our work in the future.”

About Cambridge Mathematics

www.cambridgemaths.org Cambridge Mathematics is a University of Cambridge initiative involving Cambridge Assessment, Cambridge University Press, the Faculty of Mathematics and the Faculty of Education at the University of Cambridge.

The team is committed to securing a world class mathematics education for all students from 5 – 19 years old, collating best practice from expert mathematicians and practitioners around the world

