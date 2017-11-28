Ex-school pupil receives overdue compensation after extensive bullying

Ulstein municipality has been sentenced by the Court of Appeals to pay compensation of NOK 1.3 million to a man in his 20’s who suffered extensive bullying at school.

The man was bullied throughout elementary school, and therefore took the municipality to court in Møre and Romsdal. In 2016, the municipality was sentenced to pay the man compensation of NOK 2 million, but appealed the verdict.

Now the municipality has lost the appeal in the Frostating Court of Appeals and has been ordered to pay the man compensation of NOK 1.3 million, according to Utdanningsnytt newspaper.

The man, born in 1988, is currently suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Both

experts, and the court, believe this comes from the bullying he was exposed to at primary school.

At primary school, he was subjected to physical violence. The judgment described an episode in which the boy was blocked between two football goals while fellow students stood around him and mocked him while stabbing him.

The physical bullying was replaced after the 5th grade by psychological bullying.

The municipality was also ordered to pay both parties’ costs for a total of over 600,000 kroner.

