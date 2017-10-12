Many more newly educated police officers in work this year than last year

More than half of the group graduated from the College of Police (Politihøgskolen) this spring is already employed. At the same time last year, the share was 39.5 per cent.

The proportion of the 2017 students with jobs is 52 percent, an increase of 12.5 percentage points since last year, shows fresh figures that the Politiforum has received from the Police Directorate.

Head of the Police League, Sigve Bolstad is pleased with the development.

“There was a great need to reverse the negative trend. This has been an important issue for the police federation (Politiets Fellesforbund) and of course we will continue to follow this up, he says.

Source: NRK / Norway Today